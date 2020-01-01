Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked And Filled With Inappropriate Posts

Click to Skip Ad
Mariah Carey. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9919904p) Mariah Carey poses in the press room at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2018 American Music Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Shutterstock

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve, with a series of offensive tweets filling the singer’s timeline.

Dozens of tweets were posted to the hacked account on Tuesday afternoon, some using the N-word, others disparaged rapper Eminem, and others referred to the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that took control of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account.

Among the messages were references to Eminem’s genitalia, reminding fans of Carey’s longstanding feud with the rapper. The “Lose Yourself” rapper claims to have dated the Grammy-winning singer, a claim which she denies.

“Eminem can still hold this p—y….” one tweet read. Another said, “Eminem has a little penis.”

Twitter confirmed to Deadline that Carey’s account was hacked.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a company rep said in a statement.

Reps for Carey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

