Margo Martindale Set To Recur On ‘Your Honor’ At Showtime

Emmy winning actress Margo Martindale (The Americans) is set to recur in Showtime’s forthcoming legal thriller Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston. The 10-episode limited series is currently in production in New Orleans and is set to premiere in 2020.

Martindale will play Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Cranston’s Michael Desiato, a respected whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

The series also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of), Hope Davis (For the People) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name). Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Shameless) and Jimi Stanton (The Punisher) are also set to recur.

The limited series is adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Your Honor is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight). BAFTA winner Peter Moffat – whose Criminal Justice was the basis for The Night Of – serves as showrunner and executive producer and has written multiple episodes, including the first episode. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) is directing the first three episodes and executive producing. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions. Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages, Betrayal) of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

Martindale is the first person in Emmy history to win Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series two years in a row (2015 and 2016) for her role as the deadly KGB handler Claudia in The Americans. She also received an Emmy nomination for her role in Justified and a Tony nomination for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She recently appeared in the Hulu series The Act as well as the feature The Kitchen. She recently wrapped the feminist-driven series Mrs. America where she stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba and Cate Blanchett as Bella Abzug. She is also set to star as Lucianne Steinberger Goldberg in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Her other TV credits include The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Sneaky Pete and Dexter. On the film side, she has appeared in numerous films including Instant Family, Blow, Million Dollar Baby, August: Osage County, The Hours, Dead Man Walking and many others.

Martindale is repped by Gersh.