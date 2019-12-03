‘Mapleworth Murders’: Quibi Comedic Murder Mystery Sets JB Smoove & Hayley Magnus As Regulars; Fey, Oswalt, Samberg Among Guests

JB Smoove and Hayley Magnus are set as series regulars and more than 20 others will recur or guest on Mapleworth Murders, Quibi’s shortform comedic murder-mystery from former Saturday Night Live writers John Lutz and Paula Pell.

Written by and starring Pell and Lutz, Mapleworth Murders centers on Abigail Mapleworth (Pell), a murder-mystery writer who solves homicides in her quaint small town of New Woodstream. Each episode of the comedic crime procedural will feature guest victims and suspects as we answer the bigger question of the series: Why the hell are there so many murders in one small town?

Executive producers include SNL vets Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers.

Among the actors set to recur on the series from Universal Television are a trio former SNL castmembers Fred Armisen, Tim Meadows and Maya Rudolph. Also cast as recurrings are Patton Oswalt, Jack McBrayer, Claire Scanlon, D’Arcy Carden, Pam Murphy, Ben Warheit, Annie Mumolo, Ike Barinholtz, Mary Holland, James Anderson and Drew Tarver.

The Saturday Night Live onnections also continue with Tina Fey, Chris Parnell and Andy Samberg set for special guest appearances along with Wanda Sykes, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer and Jimmy Carlson.

Pell, Lutz, Michaels, Meyers, Andrew Singer and Mike Shoemaker are the executive producers. Hilary Marx, Jason Carden and Scanlon are co-EPS. Production is under way. Quibi, the shortform digital content service headed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, launches April 6.