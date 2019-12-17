Management 360 Hires Former Luber Roklin Manager Genevieve Penn

Management 360 has brought on talent manager Genevieve Penn, who was previously at Luber Roklin Entertainment. Penn, whose focus is developing a roster of up and coming talent and pushing for diverse representation, is aiming to expand her business into developing and producing film and television alongside clients. Her current client roster includes Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-ish), Paige Spara (The Good Doctor), and Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) among others. Penn, who has spent 10-years in the industry, has worked in a variety of areas within the entertainment industry including production, casting and publicity.