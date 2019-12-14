Runner Who Smacked TV News Reporter’s Butt Arrested, Faces Sexual Battery Charge

A man who slapped a news reporter on the backside while running past her during a road race is now facing charges of sexual battery.

Thomas Callaway, a youth minister, has been accused of touching Savannah, GA. reporter Alex Bozarjian on her backside as she was reporting at the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run. Bozarjian was doing a stand-up at the event and Callaway slapped her as he was running past. The incident was caught live on camera, with Bozarjian glaring at the runner before resuming her report.

Bozarjian later filed a sexual battery complaint with the Savannah Police Department. The report claims she “described the smack as a ‘smack and grab,’ advising that he also grabbed her buttocks in the same motion. She stated she felt a sharp sting after the smack and advised that it caused her to pause during the broadcast.”

Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred is representing Bozarjian in the case. She told Savannah station WSAV, “Alex is looking forward to justice in this case.”

Sexual battery in Georgia is a misdemeanor. Punishment can be up to 12 months in jail and a fine of $5,000 for first offenders.

Bozarjian previously lashed out on Twitter. “No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”