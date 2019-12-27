Madonna Cancels Final US Tour Date, But Europe Shows Still On For Next Month

Madonna has decided that she can’t go on with her “Madame X” tour in North America, but has yet to rule out upcoming European dates.

The 61-year-old singer canceled her Sunday show in Miami at the last minute, and has since posted to Instagram, talking of “indescribable pain” from an injury that was not disclosed.

As of now, the European leg of the “Madame X” tour is still scheduled to begin on Jan. 12 in Lisbon, Portugal, with performances in London and Paris also on tap.

Madonna canceled a date in October in New York City, claiming a knee injury, and canceled three shows in Boston last month, citing unspecified pain.

“I spent the last two days with doctors,” she said on Instagram following Sunday’s cancellation. “Scans, ultrasounds, X Rays, poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.”