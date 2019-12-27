Click to Skip Ad
Madonna Cancels Final US Tour Date, But Europe Shows Still On For Next Month

Madonna Madame X album. File photo dated 13/06/19 of Madonna, who has said she hopes her new album inspires people to "get more involved with life". Issue date: Tuesday July 2, 2019. The Queen of Pop unveiled her 14th studio offering, entitled Madame X, last month. See PA story SHOWBIZ Madonna. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire URN:43869801 (Press Association via AP Images) AP

Madonna has decided that she can’t go on with her “Madame X” tour in North America, but has yet to rule out upcoming European dates.

The 61-year-old singer canceled her Sunday show in Miami at the last minute, and has since posted to Instagram, talking of “indescribable pain” from an injury that was not disclosed.

As of now, the European leg of the “Madame X” tour is still scheduled to begin on Jan. 12 in Lisbon, Portugal, with performances in London and Paris also on tap.

Madonna canceled a date in October in New York City, claiming a knee injury,  and canceled three shows in Boston last month, citing unspecified pain.

“I spent the last two days with doctors,” she said on Instagram following Sunday’s cancellation. “Scans, ultrasounds, X Rays, poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.”

 “I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans,” Madonna wrote.

I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button………….. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go……….. It’s a Long Road……….Lord Have Mercy🙏🏼. Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME ❌. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone ♥️🎄 #madamextheatre #thefillmoremiamibeach @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt

