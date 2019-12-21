‘Made For Love’: Raymond Lee To Recur In HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Here and Now alum Raymond Lee is set for a recurring role opposite Cristin Milioti on Made for Love, HBO Max’s 10-episode series based on Alissa Nutting’s novel of the same.

The half-hour tragicomedy follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech CEO billionaire named Byron (Billy Magnussen). Soon she discovers he already had implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

Lee will play Jeff, an environmental activist and Twin Sands local who went to high school with Hazel.

Made for Love is being adapted for the small screen by showrunner Patrick Somerville. S.J. Clarkson is attached to direct and executive produce the series being produced by Paramount Television. Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos also are executive producing.

Lee was a series regular on Alan Ball’s HBO series Here and Now, and he most recently recurred on Fox’s Prodigal Son. He will be next seen in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. Lee is repped by CAA and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

2019-20 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders