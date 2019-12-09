‘Sunday Night Football’ Tops Night; ‘Madam Secretary’ Up In Goodbye, ‘Supergirl’ Hits Season High In Crossover Launch

NBC’s ran away as the night’s top rated and most watched show in primetime last night. The Los Angeles Rams’ 28-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks was of much interest on the West Coast (especially in the L.A., Seattle and San Francisco 49ers markets), meaning the game’s 4.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.57 million viewers in the early numbers will likely gain yardage when those cities are tallied in the finals later today.

Elsewhere on Sunday, CBS’ political drama Madam Secretary (0.5, 5.33M) ended its run after six seasons, ticking up a tenth from last week. Keep in mind, CBS numbers are also pending adjustments due to NFL preemptions; for now, 60 Minutes (3.3, 16.52M) was the biggest beneficiary of the overrun, which also boosted God Friended Me (1.0, 7.82M). NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.42M) held steady.

The CW launched its epic superhero crossover event “Crisis On Infinite Earths” which will span five of the network’s DC Comics-based franchises. Things kicked off with Supergirl (0.6, 1.67M), which lifted it to season-high numbers, up four tenths and doubling its viewership from last week. As for the crossover event as a whole, the launch was off a tenth from last year.

Fox aired the 68th Miss Universe (0.9, 3.82M) which took up all the network’s real estate for the evening. The pageant was down two tenths from a year ago.

ABC served up two episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos, with a regular episode (0.7, 4.89M) followed by the special AFV: America, This is You (0.6, 3.99M). Both were down in the show’s return. Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.4 2.64M) also returned after a hiatus, taking a two-tenths hit . The Rookie (0.6, 3.67M) wrapped things up gaining a tenth week over week.