‘Love Island’: Laura Whitmore Replaces Caroline Flack On UK Reality Show After Assault Charge

Laura Whitmore has been announced as the new presenter of Love Island after Caroline Flack quit the British reality show after being charged with assault.

Whitmore will host the new winter version of the show, which will be filmed at a villa in Cape Town, South Africa, and launches on ITV2 on January 12, 2020. She will also present ITV2’s sister show Love Island: Aftersun.

Whitmore is an established name on the British TV presenting circuit and is also the other half of comedian Iain Stirling, who provides Love Island‘s acerbic voiceover.

ITV has left the door firmly open for Flack’s return, simply saying that Whitmore will host season six of the show. Paul Mortimer, ITV’s head of digital channels, said Whitmore is a safe pair of hands while “Caroline is away.”

Flack was charged with assault after an incident involving her boyfriend. Police were called to her home in north London, where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton, in the early hours of Thursday morning last week. Burton was not seriously injured, police said, but Flack will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23.

Flack has presented all five seasons of Love Island, which has been remade in the U.S. for CBS.