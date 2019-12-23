British ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Boyfriend

Caroline Flack, the host of Britain’s version of Love Island, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend during an incident at her London home on December 12.

Appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Flack denied the charge of assault by beating Lewis Burton. She was released on bail until a trial on March 4, on the condition she does not contact Burton.

According to reporters at the courtroom, Flack was visibly emotional during the hearing, in which she was accused by prosecutors of hitting Burton with a lamp at her Islington flat and having to be restrained while in police custody.

Flack’s solicitor Paul Morris reportedly told the court that tennis player Burton does not support the prosecution. He has previously supported Flack on Instagram, saying: “I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend.”

Flack will not be hosting the special winter edition of Love Island for ITV2 in January. She has been replaced by Laura Whitmore, but ITV has left the door open for Flack to return to presenting duties on a future season.