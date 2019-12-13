Caroline Flack, Host Of ITV’s ‘Love Island’, Charged With Assault

Caroline Flack, host of ITV’s dating reality show Love Island, has been charged with assault by beating following an incident at her home in London.

Police were called to the presenter’s home in north London, where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers attended after reports of a man being assaulted. The man was not seriously injured, police said. Flack will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23. She was bailed until that date.

A spokesman for the presenter told the BBC, “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is cooperating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

ITV has declined comment.

Flack, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner, is gearing up for her sixth season as host of ITV’s hit reality TV format, which will air its first “winter show” in January from Cape Town, South Africa.