Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Film Label Gets ‘Lost In Shangri-La’

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Gabler’s Sony-based production label 3000 Pictures has acquired feature rights to the bestselling book Lost In Shangri La. Author Mitch Zuckoff will team with Richard Abate to adapt the book into a movie script. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Abate & Will Rowbotham will produce along with Zuckoff.

The book is the true story of the World War II mission to rescue Corporal Margaret Hastings, one of three U.S. military survivors of a plane crash in an isolated corner of the South Pacific, and the ancient indigenous tribe members that aided those stranded on the ground in this Shangri-La. The book spent more than 20 weeks on The New York Times’ bestseller list and was named a “best book of the year” by The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, Amazon, Apple, Salon, Men’s Journal, Seattle Times, Kirkus Reviews and Goodreads. It won the Winship/PEN New England Award for Nonfiction.

Zuckoff is the Sumner M. Redstone Professor of Narrative Studies at Boston University, and he was also an investigative reporter for The Boston Globe’s famed “Spotlight Team,” where he was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and won numerous national journalism awards. He also wrote 13 Hours: The Inside Story of What Really Happened in Benghazi, which became the basis of the Paramount Pictures/Michael Bay movie 13 Hours. His latest book, Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11, is in development for a limited series at ABC timed to the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The author sparked to the chance to work with Gabler, the former Fox 2000 head who made her first acquisition for 3000 with the red hot Kevin Wilson book Nothing to See Here, with Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber adapting.

“Elizabeth Gabler has a unique gift for turning books into brilliant movies,” Zuckoff said. “I couldn’t be happier to be working with Elizabeth and her entire 3000 Pictures team.”

Marisa Paiva and Sophie Kaplan will oversee the project for 3000.