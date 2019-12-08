Los Angeles Film Critics Awards Unveiled (Updating Live)

The Los Angles Film Critics Association has begun voting this morning for its annual list of the year’s best in film. The group selects a winner and runner-up in 14 categories, and is known for going outside the box with their selections, which roll out in what can be all-day voting sessions.

Winners will be feted January 11 at the group’s awards dinner at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, where Elaine May will also be honored as this year’s recipient of the LAFCA’s Career Achievement Award.

Last year, the LAFCA voted Roma its Best Picture winner, with Leave No Trace‘s Debra Granik named Best Director. It last correctly chose Spotlight and Moonlight as eventual Best Picture Oscar winners.

Today’s vote comes after the New York Film Critics voted Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman its Best Film earlier in the week. The awards-season blitz continues Monday with the Golden Globe nominations.

