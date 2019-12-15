Lori Loughlin’s Attorneys Accuse Feds Of Concealing Evidence

Felicity Huffman is halfway through her time in prison but the Fuller House star may be looking at a very long stretch

Attorneys for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accusing the Justice Department of refusing to turn over key evidence in the college admissions bribery case.

The couple’s lawyers filed a motion Friday asking a judge to compel federal prosecutors to hand over the evidence, according to USA Today.

Prosecutors say Loughlin and Giannulli paid Rick Singer $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC as recruits for the school’s crew team, even though neither girl played the sport.

While a growing number of parents in the sprawling college admissions scandal struck plea deals with federal prosecutors, Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty in Boston federal court.