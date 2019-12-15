Click to Skip Ad
Lori Loughlin’s Attorneys Accuse Feds Of Concealing Evidence

Attorneys for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accusing the Justice Department of refusing to turn over key evidence in the college admissions bribery case.

The couple’s lawyers filed a motion Friday asking a judge to compel federal prosecutors to hand over the evidence, according to USA Today.

Prosecutors say Loughlin and Giannulli paid Rick Singer $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC as recruits for the school’s crew team, even though neither girl played the sport.

While a growing number of parents in the sprawling college admissions scandal struck plea deals with federal prosecutors, Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty in Boston federal court.

