‘Lodge 49’ Fails To Find New Home After AMC Cancellation, Creator Says

It’s closing time at Lodge 49 — this time for good, it appears. After about six weeks of attempting to shop the quirky comedy after its cancellation by AMC, series creator Jim Gavin threw in the towel via social media today. The two-season series wasn’t able to find a new home.

“It breaks my heart to announce that Lodge 49 won’t be going forward,” Jim Gavin tweeted to fans this afternoon. “We tried very hard to find a new home, but there were no takers. Ratings, metrics, algorithms…que sera, brah.”

He and showrunner Peter Ocko and executive producer Paul Giamatti had tried to find a landing place for the acclaimed series, but today Gavin vowed to “write a proper postscript soon” and followed up with a series of tweets. Read them all below.

Lodge 49 was a light-hearted modern fable set in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, starring Wyatt Russell as Sean “Dud” Dudley, a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. Sonya Cassidy and Brent Jennings also starred.

The series ended its 20-episode run with a Season 2 finale on October 19, as Dud was struck by lightning and rendered unconscious while digging a pool outside his trailer and sinking into the mud.

Gavin, Ocko and Giamatti executive produced Lodge 49 with Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich for AMC Studios.

