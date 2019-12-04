‘Locke & Key’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has set February 7 for the premiere of Locke & Key, its television adaptation of the best-selling IDW comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, from Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and IDW Entertainment.

Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) stars as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT 2) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, and Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe.

Cuse and Averill executive produce with Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.