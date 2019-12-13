Liverpool Soccer Legend Peter Crouch To Front Fulwell 73-Produced Live Comedy Format For BBC One

Liverpool soccer legend Peter Crouch is to front a live comedy entertainment series for BBC One tied into the Euro 2020 finals.

Crouch, a host on Amazon original Back of the Net, will front Crouch’s Euro Fest 2020, produced by The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73.

The show, which has been ordered for 14 episodes, will be a live post-match festival where the worlds of comedy, entertainment and football combine. In each episode, Crouch will be joined by a team of hosts and celebrity guests as they look back at the big game of the night, combined with live house band, games and VTs.

Crouch’s Euro Fest 2020 was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning. The Executive Producer for Fulwell73 is Gabe Turner and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown.

Crouch said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with the BBC and can’t quite believe this is happening. All I did was dance like a robot 13 years ago and now I’ve got my own actual TV show! I can’t wait for Euro 2020 and for football fever to grip the nation.”

Gabe Turner added, “Crouch’s Euro Fest 2020 is an exciting new comedy entertainment format that fits perfectly in Fulwell’s DNA. It’s fun, irreverent and most importantly about the beautiful game – football. Led by the brilliant Peter Crouch, it’s an ideal show for BBC One and we’re looking forward to unveiling the other names on the team sheet as soon as possible. Hopefully England, Wales and the other home nations who qualify will have great tournaments, and Crouch’s Euro Fest 2020 will be the home for all the Euro celebrations.”

BBC’s Moore said, “Peter Crouch’s new show will make unmissable viewing this summer on BBC One with his very own festival that will bring the nation together to celebrate the Euros.”