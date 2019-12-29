‘Little Women’ Tops Chicago Indie Critics Nominations

The Chicago Indie Critics announced their nominees Saturday for the group’s fourth annual film awards, with Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women leading with eight nominations, including Best Studio Film and Best Director.

Following next with seven nominations each were The Irishman, Marriage Story, 1917, and Parasite.

Winners will be announced on January 4, at the Cards Against Humanity Theater in Chicago. Stand-up comedian and former film critic Katie Baker is set to host the ceremony, which will stream live on YouTube.

Founded in 2016, the Chicago Indie Critics (formerly known as the Chicago Independent Film Critics Circle) includes print and broadcast journalists.

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2019 CIC Awards:

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM (budgets under $20 million)

Booksmart

Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfield, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, and Katie Silberman (producers)

The Farewell

Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng, and Lulu Wang (producers)

Jojo Rabbit

Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi, and Chelsea Winstanley (producers)

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbachand David Heyman (producers)

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae, Moon Yang-kwon, and Jang Young-hwan (producers)

BEST STUDIO FILM (budgets over $20 million)

The Irishman

Gerald Chamales, Robert De Niro, Randall Emmett, Gabriele Israilovici, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, Gastón Pavlovich, Martin Scorsese, and Irwin Winkler (producers)

Knives Out

Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson (producers)

Little Women

Denise Di Novi, Amy Pascal, and Robin Swicord (producers)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, and Quentin Tarantino (producers)

1917

Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Brian Oliver, and Jayne-Ann Tenggren, (producers)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Birds of Passage

Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra (producers)

Monos

Fernando Epstein, Alejandro Landes, Cristina Landes, and Santiago Zapata, (producers)

Pain and Glory

Agustin Almodovar (producer)

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae, Moon Yang-kwon, and Jang Young-hwan (producers)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Véronique Cayla and Bénédicte Couvreur (producers)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Apollo 11

Evan Krauss, Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen (producers)

Hail, Satan?

Gabriel Sedgwick (producer)

Honeyland

Atanis Georgiev (producer)

The Kingmaker

Frank Evers and Laura Greenfield (producers)

One Child Nation

Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Christoph Jorg, Nanfu Wang, and Jialing Zhang (producers)



BEST ANIMATED FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Bonnie Arnold and Brad Lewis (producers)

I Lost My Body

Marc du Pontavice (producer)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Jinko Gotoh, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller, (producers)

Missing Link

Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner (producers)

Toy Story 4

Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera (producers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Farewell- Lulu Wang

Knives Out- Rian Johnson

Marriage Story- Noam Baumbach

Parasite- Bong Joon-Ho and Jin Won-Han

Portrait of a Lady on Fire- Céline Sciamma

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman- Steve Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit- Taika Waititi

Little Women- Greta Gerwig

Luce- J.C. Lee and Julius Onah

The Two Popes- Anthony McCarten

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Florence Pugh, Midsommar

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Kang-ho Song, Parasite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Octavia Spencer, Luce

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

Avengers: Endgame – Sarah Finn (casting director)

The Irishman – Ellen Lewis (casting director)

Knives Out – Mary Vernieu (casting director)

Little Women- Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler (casting directors)

Marriage Story- Francine Maisler and Douglas Aibel (casting directors)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ad Astra- Hoyte Van Hoytema

Ford v. Ferrari- Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse- Jarin Blaschke

1917- Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood- Robert Richardson

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ad Astra- Kevin Thompson

Knives Out- David Crank

1917- Dennis Gassner

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood- Barbara Ling

Parasite- Ha-Jun Lee

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Dolemite is My Name- Ruth E. Carter

Knives Out- Jenny Eagan

Little Women- Jacqueline Durran

Midsommar- Andrea Flesch

Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood- Arianne Phillips

BEST MAKEUP

Bombshell- Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, and Anne Morgan

Dolemite is My Name- Debra Denson, Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey L. Morris, Vera Steimberg

The Irishman- Sean Flanigan, Nicki Ledermann, and Carla White

Joker- Kay Georgiou and Nicki Ledermann

Us- Camille Friend and Scott Wheeler

BEST EDITING

Ford v. Ferrari- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, and Dirk Westervelt

Knives Out- Bob Ducsay

Little Women- Nick Houy

1917- Lee Smith

Parasite- Jinmo Yang

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Avengers: Endgame- Alan Silvestri

Little Women- Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story- Randy Newman

1917- Thomas Newman

Us- Michael Abels



BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Catchy Song” from The LEGO Movie Part 2: The Second Part

(performed by Dillion Francis featuring T-Pain and That Girl Lay Lay and written by Jon Lajoie)

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from Wild Rose

(performed by Jessie Buckley and written by Mary Steenburgen, Caitlin Smith, and Kate York)

“I Punched Keanu Reeves” from Always Be My Maybe

(performed and written by Randall Park)

“Not Evil” from The LEGO Movie Part 2: The Second Part

(performed by Tiffany Haddish and written by Jon Lajoie)

“Speechless” from Aladdin

(performed by Naomi Scott and written by Pasek & Paul)

“Stand Up” from Harriet

(performed by Cynthia Erivo and written by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ad Astra- Scott R. Fisher, Allan Maris, Guillaume Rocheron, and Jedediah Smith

Avengers: Endgame- Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Leeluw, and Dan Sudick

The Irishman- Leandro Estebecorena, Stephanie Grabli, Pablo Helman, and Nelson Sepulveda

1917- Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker- Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy



TRAILBLAZER AWARD – Honors the work of an artist who truly pushes the boundaries of the medium in terms of form and content

Greta Gerwig

Rian Johnson

Sam Mendes

Martin Scorsese

Lena Waithe

Taika Waititi



IMPACT AWARD – Given to a person whose work has had a positive impact on society

Pedro Almodovar

Bong Joon-Ho

Martin Scorsese

Milos Stehlik

Lulu Wang