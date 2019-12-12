‘Little America’ Officially Renewed For Season 2 By Apple Ahead Of Premiere

Apple has confirmed a second season renewal for anthology immigrant comedy series Little America ahead of its debut. The eight-episode first season of the series, from Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yang and Epic Magazine, will launch in its entirety onJanuary 17 on Apple TV+. The streamer is taking a different rollout approach with the anthology; its other series to date have premiered with three episodes, followed by a new episode being released weekly.

Little America was among a slew of Apple series that were quietly renewed for a second season before Apple TV+’s Nov. 1 launch. It joins Ron Moore’s For All Mankind, the Jason Momoa starrer See; the Emily Dickinson comedy Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, and M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Servant, whose renewals have been confirmed by Apple, as well as the upcoming Hilde Lysiak young detective drama Home Before Dark, which also is believed to have been picked up. The Morning Show, one of the four Apple+ series that helped launch the streamer on Nov.1, along with For All Mankind, See and Dickinson, had a two-season order from the get-go.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, Little America goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

“Little America episodes are meant to evoke emotions that are as unique as each immigrant’s experience in this country,” said husband-and-wife duo Gordon and Nanjiani. “We’re so happy to have the opportunity to be the conduit for these stories, and to have the chance to tell more of them in a second season with Apple.”

Little America, from Universal Television, is written and executive produced by Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, and executive produced by Nanjiani, Gordon, Yang, Sian Heder, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

“In a time where there is so much divisiveness, it felt important to not only tell these real stories with all the warmth and humanity they deserve, but to also assemble collaborators from Nigeria to Mexico to India to help bring them to life,” said Eisenberg.

Here are the stories at the center of the series’ upcoming eight half-hour episodes:

“The Manager” – At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

“The Jaguar” – Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.

“The Cowboy” – Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma ,but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

“The Silence” – Sylviane’s ten-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she’s shared everything but words.

“The Son” – When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he’s forced to go on the run until he finds his “home” in the unlikeliest of places.

“The Baker” – Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

“The Grand Prize Expo Winners” – A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise— allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

“The Rock”- Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.

“The first season of Little America tells eight fascinating, heartfelt, incredible real-life immigrant stories that I can’t wait for people to see,” said Yang. “It does not include either of my parents’ stories, which I’m sure I’ll hear about from them for the next year.”