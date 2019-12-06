‘Lisey’s Story’: Sung Kang To Recur In Apple Limited Series

Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious franchise) is set for a recurring role in Lisey’s Story, Apple’s eight-hour limited series written and executive produced by Stephen King. Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen and Dane Dehaan star in the series, which hails from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband (Owen). A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

Kang will play Officer Dan Beckman, a police officer assigned to watch Lisey’s house.

King wrote every episode of the series, which is based on his bestselling 2006 novel. King and Moore executive produce alongside Bad Robot’s Abrams’ and Ben Stephenson. Pablo Larraín will direct the series.

Kang will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s film We Can Be Heroes for Netflix. His prior credits include Power, The Fast and the Furious franchise, and Gang Related. Kang is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Rick Genow.