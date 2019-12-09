Lisa de Cazotte Dies: Emmy-Winning Daytime Producer Was Age 58

Lisa de Cazotte, an Emmy Award-winning daytime television producer died Saturday, December 7, after a long illness, Deadline has learned. She was 58.

Born Lisa Smith in Westchester, New York in 1961, she graduated from Fordham University and began her television career as an intern on ABC’s One Life to Live. She quickly moved up the ranks to associate, then coordinating producer.

Later positions included working as a producer then supervising producer on NBC’s Santa Barbara and ABC’s All My Children before she was named supervising producer of Aaron Spelling’s Sunset Beach.

In 1999, de Cazotte partnered with writer James E. Reilly and was named EP of NBC Studio’s Passions. She served as EP for the run of the show until 2008; then went on to executive produce General Hospital: Night Shift, a primetime spinoff of GH that ran on cable, before returning to All My Children. In 2012, de Cazotte was named co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives where she won two Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series. In 2017, she became supervising producer of The Young and the Restless, where she won her third Emmy. She was still producing the Sony/CBS show at the time of her death.

In 2002, de Cazotte married French filmmaker and Oscar winner Antoine de Cazotte. They divided their time between Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

Lisa de Cazotte is survived by her husband Antoine, her brothers Michael Patrick Smith, Robert Terence Smith, and Brian Charles Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.