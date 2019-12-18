Lionsgate Play To Launch In India With Airtel Deal

Bharti Airtel has struck a deal with Lionsgate and Starzplay to launch Lionsgate Play in India. The strategic alliance will give customers of the Indian telco access to Lionsgate’s portfolio of feature film content that available on the Airtel Xstream app and web platforms.

The companies said the content will be available in multiple Indian languages and draw from Lionsgate’s horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller, documentary and other genres. Films like La La Land, the Hunger Games and Twilight franchises and Wonder will be among the first titles on offer, along with a range of pics from American Assassin and Robin Hood to Saban’s Power Rangers and Reservoir Dogs.

The content will join an Airtel Xstream app has a catalog of more than 10,000 movies and shows and 400 TV channels.

“The partnership with Airtel is a great opportunity to expand the Lionsgate Play premium offering with a best-in-class partner, a vast feature film library and a compelling user experience for our customers,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate Play South Asia. “Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we’re proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand and unparalleled distribution expertise. This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience.”