Lin Oeding To Direct Kevin Hart In ‘Action Scene’ For Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Lin Oeding has been tapped to helm comedic action-thriller Action Scene, Quibi’s film-like series starring Kevin Hart. Written by John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad, the project is based on the frenetic opening scene of Hart’s 2016 concert film Kevin Hart: What Now?.

Hart will portray a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action-movie role of a lifetime. After being rejected for the role, Kevin randomly encounters a leading A-List action movie director. Their meeting inadvertently sets off a chain of events that forces Hart to fight his way through a series of over-the-top action sequences with the help of some of Hollywood’s biggest action movie heroes.

Production is slated to being in January. Hart’s Laugh Out Loud is producing, while Hart, Jeff Clanagan and Dave Becky will serve as executive producers.

Oeding made his feature directorial debut with the action-thriller Braven starring Jason Momoa and followed up with the action-comedy Office Uprising starring Brenton Thwaites. His background is in action design for studio films including Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer, and Straight Outta Compton.

Oeding is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, Verve and Gang Tyre Ramer,