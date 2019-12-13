‘Life Of Polly’: Amazon Studios Developing Feature Based On Kathy Hepinstall’s Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios I hear is adapting Kathy Hepinstall’s novel The Book of Polly into a feature Life of Polly that the author will co-write with George Sledge.

Ginger Sledge of Zenzero Pictures (Wherd’d You Go Bernadette, Bernie, Appaloosa) and Jackson Pictures’ Matt Jackson (End of Watch, Molly’s Game) are set to produce the project. Jackson Pictures’ Joanne Lee will executive produce.

The book and upcoming feature is a charming Southern coming-of-age story about a young girl, Willow Havens, who worries that her bigger-than-life, chain-smoking, margarita-blending 68-year-old mother, Polly, will die from cancer before she unearths the secrets of her mother’s past – thus losing one of the remaining links to a key piece of her identity. In the book, Polly was in her late 50s when Willow was born. Willow knows she’s here by accident, a late-life afterthought. Willow’s father died before she was born, her much older brother and sister are long grown and gone and failing elsewhere. It’s just her and bigger-than-life Polly.

Zenzero Pictures is represented by Mark Muir of Greenberg Glusker. Jackson Pictures is represented by CAA and Neil Sacker of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.