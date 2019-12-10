Kevin Costner-Diane Lane Thriller ‘Let Him Go’ Gets Release Date From Focus Features

Focus Features has set an August 21 release date for Let Him Go, a thriller starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane from writer-director-producer Thomas Bezucha.

Costner and Lane Shutterstock

In the film based on the novel by Larry Watson, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch after the loss of their son to rescue their only grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. When they discover that the clan, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville), has no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Costner, Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert and Rod Lake are executive producers on Let Him Go, while Josh McLaughlin of Focus Features is overseeing production. Focus and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

The only other wide release skedded for that weekend next summer is the long-in-the-works comedy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music from United Artists Releasing.

