Leslie Jones Stand-Up Special Gets Netflix Premiere Date; Comic Thanks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Who Directed It

Today we got the premiere date for Leslie Jones’ first Netflix stand-up comedy special, and the comic took to Twitter to thank its directors. They just happened to be the creators of a little show called Game of Thrones, which counts the former Saturday Night Live castmember among its mega-fans.
Watch a video announcement of the airdate above that also includes some clips from the show and notes that “The Mother of Dragons is coming to Netflix.”
First, the news: The hourlong Leslie Jones: Time Machine will go live worldwide on the streamer January 14. Now, the hook: Jones shared a tweet that features video of her sharing big smiles and a hug with multiple Emmy-winning GoT duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss:
Here’s the logline for Time Machine: Leslie Jones is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild, side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.
Directing the Jones special is not part of the overall uber-deal that Benioff and Weiss signed with Netflix in August, as their helming plans were sealed before that pact was.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.