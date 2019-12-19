Leslie Jones Stand-Up Special Gets Netflix Premiere Date; Comic Thanks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Who Directed It

Today we got the premiere date for Leslie Jones’ first Netflix stand-up comedy special, and the comic took to Twitter to thank its directors. They just happened to be the creators of a little show called Game of Thrones, which counts the former Saturday Night Live castmember among its mega-fans.

Watch a video announcement of the airdate above that also includes some clips from the show and notes that “The Mother of Dragons is coming to Netflix.”

First, the news: The hourlong Leslie Jones: Time Machine will go live worldwide on the streamer January 14. Now, the hook: Jones shared a tweet that features video of her sharing big smiles and a hug with multiple Emmy-winning GoT duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss:

Pure joy!We did it!My @Netflix Special Warner Theater in D.C. Thanks to D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, Jesse Collins, &their staffs for a great production! Thanks to @tinafern23 @brianmcphatter @lolasbeautymark @dennisbailey writer &coach @lennymarcusny helping me this last year! pic.twitter.com/nnSKvl7UL9 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 11, 2019

Here’s the logline for Time Machine: Leslie Jones is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild, side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.

Directing the Jones special is not part of the overall uber-deal that Benioff and Weiss signed with Netflix in August, as their helming plans were sealed before that pact was.