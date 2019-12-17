Les Arcs Film Fest Crowns Industry Winners

The 11th edition of the Les Arcs Film Festival’s Industry Village program, which highlights film projects in development and work-in-progress stage, has crowned its winners.

The event, held in a French ski resort near the Swiss and Italian borders, has grown in reputation in recent years. Among the graduates of its industry wing are the Oscar-winning Son Of Saul, the BAFTA-winning I Am Not A Witch, and the Cannes hit Girl.

This year, the €50,000 ($55,800) Eurimages Lab Project prize went to Ekaterina Selenkina’s Figures In The Urban Landscape, from Russian producer Vladimir Nadein and Netherlands outfit Dutch Mountain Film.

Elsewhere, the event’s €10,000 ($11,000) Titrafilm post-production award went to Gregoris Rentis’s To Sail Close To The Wind, from Greek companies Asterisk* and Byrd, with France’s Good Fortune Films. The Alphapanda Audience Engagement Award, worth €5,000 ($5,500), awarded for the first time this year, went to Luàna Bajrami’s The Hill Where Lionesses Roar from Kosovo’s OrëZanë Films and France’s Vents Contraires.

The final awards were taken by German director Mareike Engelhardt’s Rabia (the ArteKino International Prize, worth $6,7000) and Dana Lerer’s Double Happiness (the T-Port prize worth $1,700).

Les Arcs is overseen by Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer, who also holds the same position at Tribeca.

This year, Les Arcs also launched a new €10,000 ($11,000) prize aimed at films that explore ecological issues, which will first be awarded its in co-production program from 2020.