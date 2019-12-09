Leonardo DiCaprio Scores 12th Career Golden Globe Nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio received his 12th Golden Globes nomination on Monday when he was nommed for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

It was won of five nominations this morning for Tarantino’s ode to 1969 Hollywood, which Sony Pictures released in July and has grossed $372 million worldwide to date. Tarantino was nominated for both Directing and Screenplay, and Brad Pitt scored a Supporting nom.

DiCaprio has won three Globes, for 2005’s The Aviator, 2014’s The Wolf of Wall Street and most recently in 2016 for The Revenant, a victory he replicated later that year at the Oscars.

“I am humbled to be in the company of the other honorees,” DiCaprio said in a statement today. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a celebration of cinema, a film that would not exist without the vision of Quentin Tarantino. It is a love letter to the city of Los Angeles and the people who make this industry so incredibly special. A heartfelt thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this recognition.”

DiCaprio’s first Globes nom was in 1994 for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, one of two Supporting noms in the stretch including Tarantino’s 2013 film Django Unchained.

He is joined in this year’s Best Actor – Comedy/Drama race by Daniel Craig (for Knives Out), Roman Griffith Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name).