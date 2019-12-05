Hollywood Remembers Leonard Goldberg: Jaclyn Smith, Scott Rudin, Barry Diller Pay Tribute

Hollywood remembered producer Leonard Goldberg today, with a roster of tributes reflecting his long history in television and film.

“I met Len 40 years ago on a show called Charlies Angels,” said Jaclyn Smith. “He was an important part of the richest years of my career. It was this shared history that became a wonderful friendship. I have the greatest respect for him not only professionally but more importantly as a loving family man. Len, you are now truly surrounded by angels.”

Barry Diller: “Though the word is so often misused, Leonard Goldberg was the mentor of mentors to me and so many others – he gave you confidence and support and the leeway to make mistakes and he had the sure sense of himself to let you shine. He gave me my first job and nurtured a wrangly kid into something of an executive, and….he was decent, kind, clever, and a first class citizen.”

Scott Rudin: “Leonard was the kind of executive and producer that simply does not exist any longer. He was a one-off. There won’t — there can’t — ever again be a career like his. He invented more things than it’s possible to count. And he was a brilliant, exciting, challenging, demanding, remarkably empowering and deeply inspiring boss. I learned more from him than I would ever admit. I owe him a huge amount of my own career.”

Samuel L Jackson: “Leonard Goldberg had that unique quality of making anyone feel comfortable & special in his presence. My wife, daughter & I are thankful for the joy of our friendship, we’ll miss him dearly!”

Sherry Lansing: “Leonard was one of the finest people I have ever known. He was highly intelligent and had a great sense of humor. Above all, he was nice to everyone he met – and was admired and loved by them in return. His films and television series will live forever. He also was that unique individual who achieved great success and had a balanced life… He had an extraordinary marriage, wonderful children and grandchildren. He was a great friend, and I will miss him every day for the rest of my life.”

David Geffen: “Leonard Goldberg was a friend of mine for almost 50 years…he was a pioneer in broadcasting…..he was talented, creative, inventive, warm and devoted to his family. He gave many people their first job in TV including Barry Diller and Michael Eisner. I will miss him.”

Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy): “Leonard was a giant whose talent, grace, wisdom and strength of character are the template for a life well lived. He fought so hard to stay on this side of heaven. I will miss him and good counsel.”