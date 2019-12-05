Leonard Goldberg Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘T.J. Hooker’ & ‘Fantasy Island’ Producer Was 85

WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Leonard Goldberg arrives at the "Unknown" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre on February 16, 2011 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Leonard Goldberg, a former president of 20th Century Fox and Emmy-winning film and television producer whose credits include Blue Bloods, The Simpsons, T.J. Hooker, Family and Fantasy Island, among others, has died. He was 85. Goldberg died from injuries resulting from a fall December 4, his publicist told Deadline.

Goldberg shared three Outstanding Drama Series Emmy noms for Family, which aired on ABC from 1976-80, and won an Emmy for the drama special Something About Amelia in 1984. He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1986.

