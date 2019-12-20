Lena Dunham-Directed HBO/BBC Banking Drama ‘Industry’ Announces Ensemble Cast

HBO and the BBC have unveiled an ensemble cast for their Lena Dunham-directed banking drama Industry from Bad Wolf, the producer behind His Dark Materials.

The cast includes Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) and Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans).

They play ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures in the cutthroat world of international finance. The characters compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London — but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends.

Industry comes from new British writing talent Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, while Girls star Dunham will direct the eight-part season alongside Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly and Mary Nighy. The executive producers are Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, Dunham, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay and Ben Irving.

The drama is filmed in London and Cardiff, Wales, and will broadcast next year.