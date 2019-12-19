Universal In Talks To Take Lego Movie Rights

Somebody wants Lego under the tree for Christmas. Universal is leading the pack of several studios chasing the rights to make future Lego movies.

The franchise began at Warner Bros, with the smash hit The Lego Movie, directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and a second hit was hatched with The Lego Batman Movie directed by Chris McKay., The franchise showed some fatigue with this year’s The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Din Lin has produced all those films.

There is a ticking clock deal on a green light that didn’t happen at Warner Bros, which is why other studios are chasing. From what I’m told, characters from The Lego Movie and Lego Batman stay at Warner Bros, which could end up staying.

The project was mentioned in a loving profile of Lin in today’s New York Times. This has been going on months and will be decided next year.