Chris Albrecht To Run International TV Production Company Launched By Legendary

Former Starz CEO Chris Albrecht has lined up his next gig — a production company targeting the global TV market. Albrecht will have a stake in the company, majority owned by Legendary.

The company will function independently while Legendary will finance its slate and provide infrastructure.

Getting someone of Albrecht’s caliber and talent relations in the fold is a boost for Legendary’s TV operation, which has faced challenges gaining traction following the 2016-17 executive shakeups. The company’s two current series, Lost In Space on Netflix and Carnival Row, were both developed and sold by the previous regime.

Legendary TV had been ramping development over the past year, with the new venture likely to boost the existing pipeline. Albrecht’s focus will be the fast-growing international marketplace — both traditional and streaming — and need for high-quality, relatable programming.

When he exited Starz in February, Albrecht, who previously did a successful stint as the head of HBO, indicated that he wanted to stay in the premium space for his next career chapter.

“I love working with talent, whether it’s talented executives, whether it’s talent working on shows, I’ve always really enjoyed working with fresh voices,” he told Deadline. “I just like taking shots with people who need guidance and support but not interference and more often than not, even if a show doesn’t garner huge audiences, you look at it creatively and say, that was worth trying.”

The news of Albrecht’s Legendary venture was first reported by Variety.