Leeza Gibbons Inks Deal To Continue As Co-Host Of KTLA’s Rose Parade Broadcast

EXCLUSIVE: Leeza Gibbons has signed a long-term contract extension with KTLA to continue to co-host the annual Rose Parade telecast for the Los Angeles TV station, now owned by Nextar.

Gibbons and Mark Steines took over for longtime KTLA Rose Parade hosts Stephanie Edwards and Bob Eubanks in 2017. The most recent KTLA Rose Parade broadcast in 2019 drew a 15.4 household rating and 40 share to rank as the station’s highest ranked parade telecast since 2013. It was up from 2018 (11.8/32) and 2017 (14.4/38). The 2020 Rose Parade will be broadcast from Pasadena on Jan. 1.

Gibbons, who began her career as a news reporter, went on to host America Now, Entertainment Tonight and her talk show Leeza. Steines hosts Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family and previously spent 17 years on Entertainment Tonight.