‘Better Call Saul’ Star Laura Fraser & ‘Bodyguard’s Anjli Mohindra To Feature In ‘Doctor Who’

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad actress Laura Fraser and Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra are set to make guest appearances in Doctor Who season 12.

As is usually the way with Doctor Who, the BBC did not reveal any details about their characters because it will give away plot points before the series premieres on BBC One and BBC America on New Year’s Day.

Fraser offered one solitary clue, saying her character is “intense.” The actress, who also starred in BBC One’s The Missing, added: “I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show.”

Mohindra played recurring villain Rani Chandra in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures but will take on a new role in the so-called Whoniverse, in which she said she plans on “bringing some terror.”

Executive producer Matt Strevens said: “It was a real joy to welcome Anjli and Laura to the show. We’ve wanted to work with them since we started and have found the perfect characters for them to show off their talent and range — both formidable in very different ways.”