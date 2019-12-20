Laura Dern To Receive Cinema Vanguard Award At Santa Barbara International Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Dern has been having a very good year, appearing on screen in two big movies, Marriage Story as an out-for-the-jugular divorce lawyer, and Little Women as the warm and wise Marmie, and on television in the hit limited series Big Little Lies, which won her an Emmy in its first season and a SAG Cast nomination for season 2. She is also up for SAG, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards for Marriage Story, as well as winning the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress for both of her new movies. Today, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced she will receive their Cinema Vanguard Award on January 21, 2020 at the Arlington Theatre, in a tribute show that I will be hosting.

“Laura is one of cinema’s world treasures and one of the festival’s favorite actresses. Her career has been extraordinary – and continues to surprise us over and over again. We celebrated her father Bruce Dern in 2014, so it’s particularly special to salute her at the 35th edition of our festival, making it the first time a father daughter duo has been honored,” states Roger Durling, the Executive Director of SBIFF.

Netflix

Dern is no stranger to awards with the aforementioned Emmy from seven nominations overall, four Globes wins from eight nominations over the years, and two Oscar nominations in addition to many other countless honors.

The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Previous honorees include Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bernice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and Ryan Gosling.

The 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place January 15-25, 2020.

In other awards-giving news today, the Palm Springs International Film Festival just added Harriet star Cynthia Erivo to their starry lineup for their annual awards gala on January 2nd. She will receive the Breakout Performance Award from the fest which runs through January 13.