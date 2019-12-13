Latina Family Comedy From ‘Mr. Iglesias’ Writer Lands At ABC With Penalty

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to Bridges, a multi-camera Latina family comedy, from Mr. Iglesias writer Aaron Serna, Jaime Davila’s Campanario Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV.

Created and co-written by Serna and Sebastian Jones, Bridges is a multi-generational, multi-cultural family comedy about family, identity, and forgiveness. It tells the story of a family of strong Texas Latinas who have their world turned upside down when they lose the beloved mother who held their family together, and are left with the white, conservative father they blame for tearing the family apart.

Serna and Jones executive produce with Campanario Entertainment’s Davila and Rico Martinez. The project is a co-production of 20th Century Fox TV and Campanario Entertainment.

Serna is a writer on Mr. Iglesias, which is heading into its second season on Netflix. His other previous writing credits include Cristela, Rhett & Link’s Buddy System and Malibu Country.

Campanario Entertainment is producing Selena: The Series, Netflix’s upcoming scripted series that retells the tragic life story of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and one of the most iconic Mexican-American pop stars. The company also is behind Bravo reality series Mexican Dynasties, which follows three affluent Mexican families in Mexico City, as well as documentary feature Colossus, directed by Jonathan Schienberg, which tells the timely heart-wrenching tale of a family’s struggle with immigration, deportation and family separation.