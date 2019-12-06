Writer-Producer Lara Spotts Signs With Imagine Artist Management

EXCLUSIVE: Lara Spotts, writer, producer and former head of development at Bravo, has signed with Imagine Artist Management.

Spotts stepped down as SVP development at Bravo in 2016 to make a transition from network executive to showrunner on Odd Mom Out, one of the series she’d shepherded at the network. Spotts, who oversaw both scripted and unscripted development for Bravo, took over showrunning duties in the third season of Odd Mom Out, the network’s first scripted comedy series, created by and starring Jill Kargman.

As head of development, Spotts led Bravo into the scripted space in 2014 with the network’s first drama Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Unscripted series that she oversaw included Southern Charm, The People’s Couch, Newlyweds: The First Year and Thicker Than Water.

Prior to Bravo, she developed and executive produced her own documentary Raising Teens for Logo and wrote and produced the short film One Sung Hero, which premiered at Sundance in 2006. Spotts began her career as a staff writer for Showtime’s The L Word and created and produced Totally Hoops for the Disney Channel.

Spotts continues to be repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrlich Livingston.