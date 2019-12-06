ABC’s Once Upon a Time may have ended on May 18, 2018, but the fandom for the fairytale series is alive and well — especially at CCXP in Sao Paolo. The crowd was chanting “Lana!” Lana! Lana!” before the show’s star Lana Parrilla stepped on the stage. They had to wait a little longer as a video of Parrilla’s greatest hits as the Evil Queen, Regina and Roni played and with each scene, the crowd went wilder and wilder with ear-piercing cheers. Sao Paolo may be the epicenter of Lana Parrilla fandom.

Parrilla walked out on stage and soaked in the love exclaiming, “Wow! I love you, thank you!”

The moderator told Parrilla that fans have been wanting her come to Sao Paolo since 2014. Fans even signed a petition to have her attend the confab and, well, it worked.

The panel was definitely all for the fans as they played multiple clips from the series. Parrilla reminisced about shooting the series, how it changed her as an actor and the evolution of her character throughout. She even talked about the possible comeback of the character, Regina.

“Her story is over — for now,” she smiled. “I don’t really know. Reboots always happen — you never know.”

In a time with female superheroes are front and center with Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, Parrilla said that playing Regina was a great experience and that she is her Wonder Woman. But when asked what superhero she would like to play, she immediately said Catwoman. “I’m kind of a kitty cat,” she laughed. “But I know how to scratch.

Created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, Once Upon a Time ended with season seven in May. The final episode appropriately titled “Leaving Storybrooke”, was directed by Ralph Hemecker and didn’t necessarily wrap things in nice little bow, but it was a bookend as Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle) held the fate of the characters in his hand. Meanwhile, a young fairy tale Henry had to right a wrong with Regina’s former evil Queen self, and killing her would thus seal everyone’s fates.