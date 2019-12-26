NBA’s L.A. Showdown Slam-Dunks Christmas Ratings

The Los Angeles Clippers unwrapped a win against the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night on ABC, topping Christmas Day in ratings. The primetime showdown earned a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.67 million viewers and aired on ABC and ESPN, the capper to five NBA games that aired on Christmas Day.

The Clippers-Lakers game followed the Milwaukee Bucks-Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors. Expect adjustments in the final Nielsen numbers for the L.A. game.

In a sea of reruns, NBC aired a double helping of Dr. Seuss’ iconic character The Grinch. The the 1966 animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas (0.5, 2.47M) narrated by Boris Karloff led into the 2000 live-action version (0.6, 2.38M) starring Jim Carrey.

ABC easily won the night in both metrics.