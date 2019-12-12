Lachlan Murdoch Buys ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Mansion For $150M, Setting L.A.-Area Record

Lachlan Murdoch just bought himself a heapin’ helpin’ of a Bel-Air mansion and estate: The Wall St. Journal reports that the co-chairman of News Corp has paid about $150 million for the estate called Chartwell – better known as home to the Clampetts on The Beverly Hillbillies.

The purchase sets a new high-water mark for residential sales price in the Los Angeles area, and is the second most expensive sale ever in the country, according to data from appraiser Jonathan Miller quoted in the WSJ article.

News Corp owns Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ closing credits YouTube

The mansion, built in 1930, will be instantly recognizable as the home shown during the credits of CBS’ immensely popular 1962-71 sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies. The comedy, with its familiar Flatt & Scruggs theme song, chronicled the adventures of the Clampetts, a poor Ozarks family who moved to Beverly Hills after patriarch Jed discovered Texas Tea – oil, that is – on the family’s mountain property.

Murdoch, the 48-year-old son of mogul Rupert Murdoch, paid roughly $200 million less than the French Neoclassical-style mansion’s 2017 list price of $350 million.

Sitting on 10 acres that also accommodates a five-bedroom guest house, a 75-foot pool, tennis court and 40-vehicle “car gallery,” the mansion was most recently owned by the estate of the late A. Jerrold Perenchio, the chairman and chief executive of Univision who died in 2017.

Chartwell was listed by the Hilton & Hyland real estate agency.