Kristin Chenoweth To Headline ‘The Biggest Star In Appleton’ Comedy Series In Works At Disney+ From Paul Rudnick & Dan Jinks

EXCLUISVE: Disney+ is developing The Biggest Star In Appleton, a half-hour, single-camera comedy from playwright/screenwriter Paul Rudnick, actress Kristin Chenoweth and producer Dan Jinks, I have learned.

Created/written by Rudnick, The Biggest Star In Appleton stars Chenoweth as Carol Dannhauser, a Wisconsin mom, wife and waitress who, while devoted to her family, finds her deepest satisfaction in small town stardom at the local community theater. Her status is threatened when Tara Hubley, a struggling New York chorus girl, moves back home with dreams of her own.

Rudnick, Chenoweth and Jinks executive produce. 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

The project reunites Chenoweth and Jinks. Chenoweth co-starred in the Jinks-produced ABC series Pushing Daisies, which earned her an Emmy award.

Rudnick and Jinks previously collaborated on dark comedy I Shudder starring Hamish Linklater, which went to pilot at TV Land.

Rudnick has written such popular movies as Sister Act and Adams Family Values. His plays include Jeffrey and The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told. He is currently writing the book to the Broadway musical The Devil Wears Prada with a score by Elton John.

Jinks won an Oscar for producing American Beauty. His other producing credits include features Milk and Big Fish, the Broadway adaptation of Big Fish and the TV series Traveler. He’s currently producing Marley, A Christmas Carol musical feature in the works at Disney with a screenplay and direction by Bill Condon and a score by Stephen Schwartz.

Tony and Emmy winner Chenoweth is coming off a Broadway run of her Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.