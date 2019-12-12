Kristen Stewart Pic ‘Seberg’ To Roll Out In February Following Oscar Qualifying Run

EXCLUSIVE: After making its limited qualifying run this Friday, Amazon Studios’ Seberg which stars Kristen Stewart as French New Wave icon and FBI target Jean Seberg will have a platform release starting Feb. 21.

The noir thriller directed by Benedict Andrews and written by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before continuing to TIFF, Deuville and the London Film Festival among many others.

Breathless star Seberg was the center of the FBI’s attention in the late 1960s because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by J. Edgar Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit the actress’ activism.

Stewart executive produces with Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Yvan Attal, Stephen Root, Colm Meaney, Vince Vaughn (he plays a ferocious FBI agent in the pic) and Anthony Mackie. Producers are Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh Jones of Automatik, Marina Acton, Alan Ritchson, Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins and Brad Pilz.

Also in the mix this awards season for Amazon is Honey Boy which received four Independent Spirit noms including best director for Alma Har’el and Shia LaBeouf as supporting male actor (who wrote the feature based on his turbulent experiences with his father as a child actor). Amazon also has France’s official Oscar entry Les Miserables, the Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne reteam The Aeronauts, and Scott Z. Burns’ The Report which has a Golden Globe supporting actress nomination for Annette Bening.