Korean Actor Jung Woo-sung To Exec Produce Mystery Thriller ‘The Silent Sea’ For Netflix

Korean actor Jung Woo-sung is to exec produce a mystery sci-fi thriller for Netflix.

The streaming service has ordered The Silent Sea (w/t) from the Innocent Witness and Steel Rain star.

The series is set in a precarious future where Earth is running out of water. It follows a group of elite scientists who set off for the moon to retrieve some unknown samples from an abandoned research station.

The drama is based on the eponymous 2014 short film directed by Choi Hang-yong, which garnered attention at the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival. Choi will direct the series.

The Silent Sea will be written by Park Eun-kyo, who wrote Mother, the 2010 film directed by Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho.

It is the latest Korean drama for Netflix, which has been incredibly active in the country. Last week, it partnered with Mr. Sunshine director Lee Eung-bok to adapt popular Korean horror cartoon Sweet Home as a series and other recent commissions include romantic comedy series Crash Landing On You, starring popular local actors Hyun Bin (Memories of the Alhambra) and Son Ye-jin (Something in the Rain), supernatural action drama The School Nurse Files, sci-fi romance My Holo Love and stand-up series Park Narae: Glamor Warning. Kingdom, which was Netflix’s first original drama, also returns for a second season.