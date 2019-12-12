‘Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts’: Karen Fukuhara, Sterling K. Brown, Dan Stevens And More Set For Animated Series

Karen Fukuhara, Sterling K. Brown and Dan Stevens will lend their voices to 'Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts'

The Netflix original series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts from DreamWorks Animation has unveiled their voice cast for the forthcoming coming-of-age animated series which includes Karen Fukuhara, Deon Cole, Coy Stewart, Sydney Mikayla and Dee Bradley Baker. The series will also feature an all-star roster of guest stars including Sterling K. Brown, Dan Stevens, Lea Delaria, Joan Jett, John Hodgman, GZA and more. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts will premiere on the streaming platform January 14.

Here’s the logline of the series: “After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a curious young girl named Kipo (Fukuhara) is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable.”

Mikayla (General Hospital) will lend her voice as “Wolf,” a weapon-wielding survivor who knows the ins and outs of the surface; Stewart (The Blacklist) plays happy-go-lucky “Benson;” Deon Cole (black-ish) will voice “Dave,” a talking insect who has the jarring ability to suddenly age a full life cycle without warning; and Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will step into the role of the adorable mutant pig “Mandu”.

Brown will play Kipo’s father “Lio Oak” and Dan Stevens (Legion) will play the power-hungry “Scarlemagne. The rest of the guest performers includes Lea Delaria (Orange is the New Black) as Timbercat “Molly Yarnchopper;” Joan Jett as rocker snake “Camille;” and John Hodgman and GZA (Wu Tang Clan) as the cosmically-curious wolves.

Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Rhea Butcher (Take My Wife), Betsy Sodaro (DreamWorks All Hail King Julien: Exiled), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Michael-Leon Wooley (DreamWorks The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Matt Lowe (DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!) and Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) are also featured.

The series is created and executive produced by Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) and executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (The Man Who Fell To Earth).

Watch the teaser below and check out the new poster.