‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Films Halves Losses To $1.9M

EXCLUSIVE: Sid Gentle Films, the BBC Studios-backed British production company, has halved its losses to £1.5M ($1.9M) in a set of earnings that provides some insight on the financial scale of Killing Eve.

The annual report, filed with the UK’s Companies House last week, includes for the first time consolidated revenue from subsidiary companies through which Sid Gentle houses Killing Eve for BBC America.

Revenue from other subsidiaries — like the ones that house The Durrells for ITV and PBS — are also included in the group earnings, but Killing Eve is comfortably Sid Gentle’s most lucrative show.

The annual report showed that Sid Gentle Films’ group revenue stood at £20.7M ($26.8M) in the 12 months to 31 March 2019, which was down 12% on £23.5M over the same period in 2018. Prior to the 2018 earnings being consolidated to include Killing Eve and other shows, Sid Gentle’s revenue was £5.5M last year.

The company, which is 51% owned by BBC Studios, halved its pre-tax loss and operating loss to £1.5M in the year to March 2019, compared with £3M in 2018, according to the earnings.

The report also showed Sid Gentle employed 69 people as of March 2019, while its wage bill stood at £2.1M. Sid Gentle’s highest-paid director took home a remuneration package of £239,339, well down on 2018’s figure of £429,187.

Killing Eve has been a monster hit, with the assassin drama becoming the BBC’s most-streamed series of 2019 with 40.4M requests on iPlayer. A third season is expected to drop next year.