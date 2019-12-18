‘Killing Eve’ Season Two Becomes The BBC’s Most-Streamed Show Of 2019

Killing Eve has been in the vanguard of British shows dominating Hollywood TV awards this year — and now the murderous BBC America drama can boast another accolade after becoming the BBC’s most-streamed series of 2019.

Season two of the Sid Gentle Films-produced drama, starring Emmy-winning Jodie Comer as an unpredictable assassin, generated 40.4M requests for the BBC’s online video service iPlayer.

This put it comfortably ahead of its nearest rival, the fifth season of Line Of Duty, which scored 27.4M streams, while season five of Peaky Blinders was the third-most watched show of the year with 26.6M requests.

Killing Eve‘s performance helped iPlayer to a record-breaking year. The streamer clocked up 3.55B program requests in the 10 months to the end of October after managing 3.6B views over the whole of last year.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “It’s been a huge year for BBC iPlayer –— as well as record-breaking figures, it’s become an entertainment destination in its own right; and with approval for new programs to be available for a minimum of 12 months, this will deliver real value for licence fee payers. In 2020 we will go even further to make it the best watch ever from binge-worthy series to the biggest live TV moments.”

Here are the top 10 seasons on BBC iPlayer in 2019:

1. Killing Eve (season two): 40.4M

2. Line of Duty (season five): 27.4M

3. Peaky Blinders (season five): 26.6M

4. Strictly Come Dancing (season 17): 23.9M

5. Killing Eve (season one): 22.3M

6. Fleabag (season two): 20.3M

7. The Apprentice (season 15): 19.9M

8. The Capture (season one): 19.2M

9. MasterChef (season 15): 19M

10. Silent Witness (season 22): 18.1M