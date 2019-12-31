Kevin Spacey, Late Accuser’s Estate Ask Court To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey and the estate of an anonymous massage therapist who accused him of sexual assault have filed court papers to dismiss the accuser’s lawsuit against the actor.

The massage therapist, identified in court papers as John Doe, died on Sept. 6. The lawsuit was filed last year, accusing Spacey of forcing to grab his genitals, pulled him in for a forced kiss and refused to allow him to leave the Malibu massage session.

In a filing in federal court in Los Angeles, Sky Alves, the special administrator for John Doe’s estate, and Spacey agreed to the dismissal with prejudice, which means that the case cannot be refiled. (Read it here).

No terms were given to the dismissal, but both sides will bear their own attorneys costs.

Related Story Kevin Spacey Channels Frank Underwood Again For Christmas Eve Video

Another of Spacey’s accusers, Ari Behn, an author and former husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day, according to his manager. He was 47.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him while they were attending a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. In an interview on radio station P4 as reported by the BBC, Behn said “We had a great talk, he sat right beside me. After five minutes, he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls,” Behn told P4. Spacey did not respond to the allegation.

Spacey posted a video on Christmas Eve in which he said, in a voice of his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, “As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. …”

He paused, then said, “You can kill them with kindness.”