Kevin Spacey Channels Frank Underwood Again For Christmas Eve Video

For a second year in a row, Kevin Spacey posted a video on his YouTube page on Christmas Eve his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

The latest, titled “KTWK,” shows Spacey as Underwood in a holiday sweater sitting by a fireplace stoking the flames. “You didn’t really think I was gonna miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” he says as he turns to the camera, in Underwood’s Southern drawl.

“It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back,” he goes on. “And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. …”

He concludes with a dramatic pause: “You can kill them with kindness.” That is followed by a somewhat ominous music cue, the only music in the minute-long video.

Spacey posted a Christmas Eve message last year which garnered more than 8 million views on YouTube in just three days. Also as Underwood, it was a seeming rebuttal to felony indecent assault and battery charges he faced in Massachusetts (that case was dropped earlier this year).

In that video, titled “Let Me Be Frank,” Spacey says, “But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?”

Check out the latest video above.