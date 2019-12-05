Kevin Costner National Parks Crime Drama ‘ISB’ Set At ABC As Put Pilot From A+E Studios

ABC has given a put pilot commitment with penalty to ISB (working title), a one-hour drama from Kevin Costner and his Territory Pictures Entertainment, Aaron Helbing (The Flash, Spartacus: War of the Damned), A+E Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and executive produced by Costner and Helbing, ISB follows the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch who are tasked with solving the most complex and heinous crimes committed within the diverse and majestic National Parks of the ISB’s Pacific West region.

Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband and Jon Baird also executive produce via Territory Pictures. A+E Studios produces in association with 20th TV.

The project, which originated at A+E Studios, has been in the works at ABC for months. Costner was originally a non-writing executive producing but subsequently joined Helbing as co-writer. Helbing serves as showrunner. Oscar winner Costner might also direct thought there is no deal in place for that.

Related Story European Soccer Championships Returning To U.S. Network TV In 2020

“This project came from a long running friendship with Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios,” said Costner. “We had previously developed a project together and when she asked me to work with her on this, her passion for the project made it an easy decision for me and Territory. I am excited to be working with ABC because of their history of breaking new ground and for their strong support of our creative vision.”

The project Costner is referring to was a four-hour Western miniseries, which he developed with Jamison at A&E a decade ago while she was the network’s SVP drama programming.

Costner currently is starring in and executive producing the highly rated Paramount Network drama series Yellowstone, which has been renewed for a third season.

This marks the latest high-profile sale to an outside network for A+E Studios. It joins the series production commitment the studio recently landed at CBS for The Lincoln Lawyer, a legal drama from The Practice creator David E. Kelly. Additionally, the studio has new Hulu drama series Reprisal, Netflix’s The Liberator and Pop TV’s upcoming Best Intentions.

ISB also marks the first confirmed ABC buy from an outside studio to have 20th TV as a co-producing partner vs. the network’s longtime sibling ABC Studios. 20th TV and ABC Studios are now both part of Disney TV Studios. A+E Studios’ parent A+E Networks is half owned by Disney.